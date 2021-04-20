Police call for vigilance after lambs are stolen from farms in Flemish Brabant

The Asse sheep breeder Joris Sammels told VRT Radio 2 Flemish Brabant that “I called the police, and they are investigating the theft. It’s not the first time that this has happened. A year and a half ago three ewes were taken from our meadow”.

Why anyone would want to steal sheep is still a mystery. “I breed pedigree sheep they are Texel sheep. Their meat is noted for its quality. Could that be the reason why they have been stolen, because of the quality of their meat? Could be, but it’s anyone’s guess”.

Mr Sammels added that the thieves knew what they were doing. “Both here and in Opwijk male lambs were stolen. Maybe they want to use them for breeding?”

The lambs stolen from Joris Sammels’ farm were just 25 days old and are too young to have been taken away from their mother. “They need their mother’s milk. They will survive, but their condition will decline quickly”.

The Amow Local Police Service has issued an appeal to try and trace the stolen lambs on Facebook. The police spokesman Fred Scrayen told VRT Radio 2 Flemish Brabant that “Fortunately there have only been two thefts. However, we are asking those that keep sheep to be on their guard. Anyone that sees anything suspicious can always report it to us”.