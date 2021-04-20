School holiday won’t be cut this summer

This year’s extended Easter break and the fact pupils in the four last years of secondary experienced remote learning all year led to calls for an extended schoolyear to catch up.



Minister Weyts: “Especially for pupils who got behind we’re organising summer schools. Together with minister Somers we’re releasing ten million euros extra. To my mind this is a very precise and feasible initiative that we have created. It’s already been decided and will have a big impact on everybody. This is not the time to start battling it out about whether to shorten the holidays.”