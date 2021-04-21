Corona update: dreadfully slow fall in hospital figures

In the week to 20 April on average 238 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 8% on the week.

On Tuesday 303 patients were hospitalised. 331 were discharged.

3,103 patients (-11) are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 1 patient on the week. 925 (-13) are in intensive care. The figure is down 2% on the week. 534 (-23) are on a ventilator.

In the week to 17 April on average 37 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 15% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 17 April, 3,469 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure remains stable on the week.



On average 40,100 tests are carried out each day in the week to 17 April. The figure is down 2% on the week. 9.8% of tests came back positive.

Belgium’s R or Reproduction number stands at 0.99. A hundred people with Covid pass it on to 99 others and the epidemic is no longer widening.

By 19 April 2,341,297 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. 718,187 had had their second shot.