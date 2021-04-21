Investigation into gang rape at Mechelen youth centre

Three adults have been arrested. A minor appeared before a youth magistrate and was released on conditions. Abdrahman Labsir, city cabinet member for youth, who worked at the centre for many years, explains: “The cleaner had a key to the centre and was able to enter after hours”.

“The investigation will have to establish what exactly happened that day. There is no damage. There’s no sign of a break in, but the centre’s reputation has been damaged”.

“The youth centre works with socially vulnerable youngsters. It’s supposed to be a safe haven. That things like this happened here is dreadful. The centre and the city authorities are filing a complaint. Our thoughts are with the victim.”