Investigation into gang rape at Mechelen youth centre
In Mechelen (Antwerp Province) prosecutors have started to investigate a gang rape. A 17-year-old girl is believed to have been raped at a youth centre in the Mahatma Gandhi district a month ago. Four suspects including a minor have been detained. One of the suspects worked at the centre as a cleaner and possessed a key to the building. The girl is thought to have been raped at the J@m youth centre on 21 March.
Three adults have been arrested. A minor appeared before a youth magistrate and was released on conditions. Abdrahman Labsir, city cabinet member for youth, who worked at the centre for many years, explains: “The cleaner had a key to the centre and was able to enter after hours”.
“The investigation will have to establish what exactly happened that day. There is no damage. There’s no sign of a break in, but the centre’s reputation has been damaged”.
“The youth centre works with socially vulnerable youngsters. It’s supposed to be a safe haven. That things like this happened here is dreadful. The centre and the city authorities are filing a complaint. Our thoughts are with the victim.”