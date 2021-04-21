Thousands of medieval skeletons found at Ieper dig

The River Leet is currently the subject of a major archaeological investigation. Archaeologists have already discovered the foundations of a large 13th century building. In recent days they have been focusing on the cemetery of the former St Martin’s Cathedral.

Scientists are struggling to provide a precise date for the skeletons. Archaeologist Olivier Van Remoorter: “In the Christian tradition of the Middle Ages it was not customary to include anything in the grave. People were buried as they came into the world. The Romans would add a little pot or some coins. That helps archaeologists to date the find, but here that isn’t the case.”

Excavations at the Vandepeereboom Square have revealed a medieval quay. When ships were able to sail on the River Leet vessels unloaded freight on the quayside. Archaeologists believe more finds are still to be made.