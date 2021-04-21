"VAT cut for hospitality won’t make your first 'pintje’ any cheaper!"

The federal government has already agreed a package of support measures: VAT is being slashed temporarily from 21% or 12% to 6%.

Belgian Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem (Flemish Christian democrat): “It’s a reduction on the sale of food, but importantly for bars also a cut in VAT on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The reduction takes effect when bars and restaurants reopen their terraces. It won’t mean that your first pint will be cheaper. Above all we want to support the hospitality industry”.

Hospitality is an industry facing many challenges. Now it’s emerged some employers may struggle to find enough qualified staff. Large crowds are expected at the reopening but some hospitality workers have meanwhile found another job.