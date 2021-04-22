“Healthier and more sustainable shopping basket isn’t dearer”

“Eat4Change” is a public awareness campaign WWF is launching in Belgium ad 7 other countries to get people to eat food that is healthier and more sustainable. WWF examined a comparison between our classic eating patterns and eating patterns that are heathier.

In Belgium eating patterns that cut your CO2 footprint by half won’t set you back more WWF calculated. The organisation wants us to reduce meat consumption and limit it to two days a week! We should eat more plant-based products and cut dairy consumption by half. Consumption of processed foods and drinks including soft drinks, snacks and alcohol too should be reduced.

What you save in this way can be spent on more sustainable products as well as fair trade and organic foods and drinks.

“These products are usually dearer because they offer the farmer a fair rice and pay for environmental services that are provided to farming” says the WWF. The fund also encourages us to purchase at farmers’ markets and ensure the supply chain is as short as possible.