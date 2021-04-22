Health

Corona update: hospitalisations remain stubbornly high

The number of patients in hospital and in intensive care seems stuck at a worryingly high level.  The latest average for new infections shows a week-on-week 1% increase.

Colin Clapson

In the week to 18 April on average 242 patients a day were hospitalised.  The figure is unchanged on the week.

On Wednesday 244 patients were hospitalised.  292 were discharged.

3,075 patients (-28 on the day) are currently in hospital with Covid.  The figure is down 1% on the week. 933 (-6) are in intensive care.  The figure is down 1% on the week. 549 (-14) are on a ventilator.

 In the week to 18 April on average 39 deaths a day were linked to Covid.  The figure is down nearly 7% on the week. 

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 18 April, 3,479 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day.  The figure is 1% up on the week.

On average 40,200 tests are carried out each day in the week to 18 April.  The figure is down 1% on the week. 9.8% of tests came back positive.

Belgium’s R or Reproduction number stands at 1.01.  A hundred people with Covid pass it on to 101 others and the epidemic is widening.

By 20 April 2,341,297 people had received a first dose of the vaccine.  722,359 had had their second shot.

