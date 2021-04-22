Corona update: hospitalisations remain stubbornly high

In the week to 18 April on average 242 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is unchanged on the week.

On Wednesday 244 patients were hospitalised. 292 were discharged.

3,075 patients (-28 on the day) are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 1% on the week. 933 (-6) are in intensive care. The figure is down 1% on the week. 549 (-14) are on a ventilator.

In the week to 18 April on average 39 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down nearly 7% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 18 April, 3,479 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is 1% up on the week.

On average 40,200 tests are carried out each day in the week to 18 April. The figure is down 1% on the week. 9.8% of tests came back positive.

Belgium’s R or Reproduction number stands at 1.01. A hundred people with Covid pass it on to 101 others and the epidemic is widening.

By 20 April 2,341,297 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. 722,359 had had their second shot.