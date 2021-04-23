Bar and restaurant terraces to reopen on 8 May
The Consultative Committee that is made up of representatives of Belgium’s federal, regional and language community governments met on Friday afternoon to discuss the measures that are in force to help curb the spread of coronavirus. At a press conference held at 6:15pm on Friday a number of relaxations of the restrictions were announced for the short and medium-term.
They cover the fields of hospitality, events and culture and activities for young people. The reopening of non-medical contact professions such as hairdressers, nail bars and beauticians and the abolition of the obligation to make an appointment to visit shops selling non-essential goods will go ahead as planned this coming Monday.
Hospitality
All being well bars and restaurants will be able to reopen their outdoor facilities (terraces and gardens) to drinkers and diners from Saturday 8 May. The Consultative Committee announced under what conditions they will be able to open.
Only four people per table will be allowed except when the members of a family that all live under the same roof number more than 4 (for example 2 parents and 3 children).
Those serving must wear a face covering at all times.
Table services only. Going to the bar to collect your drinks or food and self-service are strictly prohibited.
The bar/restaurant must close at 10pm.
Events and culture
May:
Confirmation of an earlier decision to allow outdoor cultural events for up to 50 people.
A number of controlled test event will be held indoors
June:
Confirmation of an earlier decision to allow outdoor events for up to 200 people.
Indoor events for up to 200 people will be allowed to providing that no more than 75% of the capacity of the concert hall, cultural centre of theatre is filled.
The relaxation of the measures announced for June are conditional on at least 80% of all the members of vulnerable groups having been vaccinated against coronavirus and there being no more than 500 COVID-19 patients on the country’s ICU wards.
Activities for young people
The Consultative Committee also gave the green light for summer camps for young people to go ahead. Like last year camp bubbles of up to 50 youngsters will be allowed. They will be able to stay overnight (or for a number of nights) away at their camp destination.