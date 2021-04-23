Bar and restaurant terraces to reopen on 8 May

All being well bars and restaurants will be able to reopen their outdoor facilities (terraces and gardens) to drinkers and diners from Saturday 8 May. The Consultative Committee announced under what conditions they will be able to open.

Only four people per table will be allowed except when the members of a family that all live under the same roof number more than 4 (for example 2 parents and 3 children).

Those serving must wear a face covering at all times.

Table services only. Going to the bar to collect your drinks or food and self-service are strictly prohibited.

The bar/restaurant must close at 10pm.