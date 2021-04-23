Figures on coronavirus pandemic in Belgium remain more or less stable

During the week from 16 to 22 April the country’s hospitals recorded an average of 240 admissions per day of patients with COVID-19. This is the same as the 7-day rolling average for admissions during the previous week (9 to 15 April). On Thursday 22 April the hospitals reported 229 admission of patients with COVID-19, down 15 on Wednesday’s figures. 278 (down 14) patients were discharged. This leaves a total of 2,989 (-86) patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals. During the past week the number of COVID-19 patients that are being cared for in our country's hospitals has fallen by 1%.

Of those in hospital 910 (-23) are on ICU units and 545 (-4) are on ventilators. The number of patients in intensive care is 1% down on what it was a week ago.

During the week from 13 to 19 April an average of 40 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium every day. This is down 2.5% on the 7-day day rolling average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 23,909 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.



During the week from 13 to 19 April an average of 3,578 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is down 8% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Today is the first day in which the week with which the most recent figures are compared doesn’t include Easter Monday. This means we are now comparing two weeks with 5 working days.

During the week from 13 to 19 April an average of 40,500 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is 7% down on the figures for the previous week. Of those tested 9.7% tested positive for coronavirus. This is way above the 5% positivity rate above which the WHO describes an epidemic as “giving cause for concern”.

The basic reproduction ratio (R0) for coronavirus currently stands at 1.01. This means that every 100 people with coronavirus infect a further 101 others.

On Wednesday 21 April (the most recent date for which figures are available) 2,469,557 people had already received 1 dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 26.9% of the adult population. 727,972 people had been already received two doses.