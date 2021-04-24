Almost 900,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to be delivered to Belgium next week

Of the nearly 900,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine expected next week 396,630 will be of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. 52,800 doses of Moderna vaccine are expected and 386,400 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine should be in the country by the end of next week. In addition to this, 62,400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine are scheduled for delivery to Belgium in the next 7 days.

It is still not clear how many doses of coronavirus vaccine we can expect during the weeks that follow as AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have yet to publish their delivery schedules for May. AstraZeneca publishes its delivery schedules on a week-by-week basis, while Johnson & Johnson will publish its delivery schedule for May during the course of next week.

Next week’s delivery from Johnson & Johnson is expected on Thursday 29 April. Mr Ramaekers says that it could well be short of the quantity promised. However, this shouldn’t be too much of an issue given that only a relatively small number of doses of the vaccine were due to be delivered anyway. Mr Ramaekers added that the Taskforce expects that Johnson & Johnson will deliver the quantities of its vaccine that as agreed during May and June.

A chart released by the Vaccination Taskforce shows that the number of doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine that will be delivered to Belgium will double to 730,000 doses a week from the end of May.