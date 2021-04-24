Heath fire still not under control says Mayor, dozens of families unable to return to their homes

The question on everyone’s lips is what caused the fire? The Defence Department has promised an investigation and has issued an apology for what has happened. “We regret the damage that the flames have caused, but are relieved that there are no victims”. Fires often break out on areas of land used by the army as shooting ranges. This often happens during periods of dry weather with strong winds, as was the case on Friday. Previously, damage at the Groot Schietveld was always limited to a few dozen hectares.

It now appears that the army was not equipped to contain and quell the fire. The army’s own fire engine for use in the area where the fire broke out is currently being repaired. Even if the fire engine had been in Brecht the army no longer has any suitably trained staff there to operate it. The last two army personnel at Brecht that could operate the fire engine retired 5 years ago.