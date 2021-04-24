Little change in the coronavirus figures

During the week from 17 to 23 April an average of 236 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is a fall of less than 2% on the 7-day rolling average of 240 hospitalisations/day for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium in March of last year 68,804 people with COVID-19 have been admitted to Belgian hospitals for treatment.

The number of people with COVID-19 that are currently being cared for in Belgian hospitals has fallen slightly to 2,942. Of these 901 are on ICU wards.

During the week from 14 to 20 April an average of 39 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is the same as the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Up until now 23,954 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

The average number of people testing positive for coronavirus during the week from 14 to 20 April was 3,600. This is down 4% on the previous week. Of those tested 9.7% test positive, way above the 5% positivity rate above which the WHO describes an epidemic as “giving cause for concern”

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium now stands at 0.99. This means that every 100 people with coronavirus infect a further 99 others.

On Thursday 22 April (the latest date for which figures are available) 2,538,840 Belgians had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 27.6% of the adult population.