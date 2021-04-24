President Biden to visit Brussels in June
The US President Joe Biden is to visit the UK and Belgium in June. News of the visit was confirmed by the White House on Friday. President Biden will attend the NATO summit in Brussels on 14 June.
In addition to this he will attend the EU-US summit, also in Brussels. President Biden's plans to attend the summit was confirmed by the President of the European Council Charles Michel on the social media platform Twitter.
Prior to his visit to Belgium, President Biden will attend the G-7 summit in the British county of Cornwall from 11 to 13 June. It will be his first visit to Europe since he become president of the United States.