The Brecht heath fire: What went wrong?

It is still unclear as to what was the exact cause of the fire at the Groot Schietveld in Brecht (Antwerp Province). However, the VRT’s Defence Editor Jans Franssen told the VRT television’s late evening news that what is clear is that the army could have done more to prevent such a fire breaking out.

Friday afternoon’s shooting practice was not exceptional, nor is a fire breaking out after a shooting practice session. Often, as was the case on Friday, this happens during periods of dry whether with high winds. However, in the past just a couple and in the worst cases a couple of dozens of hectares of heathland went up in flames.

Whether or not the shooting practice itself was the cause of the fire is still unclear. Jens Franssen says that a poorly extinguished cigarette is another possibility and that the Belgian Army is investigating the cause.

Our Defence Editor added that the army should be well-prepared for this kind of incident as army sources say that there are often fires after shooting practice.

"These kinds of fires are put out using sand or a jacket is thrown over them. A fire plan is usually in place and there used to be fire warden, people that stood and kept an eye on what was happening."