Aerial footage shows the extent of the fire damage at the Groot Schietveld in Brecht

Aerial footage released by the Flemish Natural and woodland Agency shows the extent of the damaged caused by the heath fire at the Groot Schietveld army exercise ground and nature reserve in Brecht (Antwerp Province). The Nature and Woodland Agency says that only good management of the site during the coming years will ensure that it regains its former glory. The Belgian Army has promised to cooperate fully with the Nature and Woodlands Agency to ensure that this can be achieved.