Man fighting for his life after tram stop stabbing

The stabbing happened at the Robiano tram stop on the Rogierlaan in Schaarbeek at around 4pm on Saturday. The victim was found by police on the pavement with serious stab wounds to his back. He was rushed to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

As well as trying to locate the suspected assailant, police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing. Audrey Dereymaeker of the Brussels North Local Police Service told the Brussels regional new platform Bruzz that “We will analyse CCTV footage and question witnesses”.