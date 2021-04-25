Number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care falls back under 900

During the week from 18 to 24 April 234 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is the same as the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 69,039 people with COVID-19 have been hospitalised in Belgium.

There are currently 2,853 COVID-19 patients being cared for in the country’s hospitals. This is down 2% on a week ago. Of these 875 are on ICU ward, a fall of 5% on a week ago.

During the week from 15 to 21 April an average of 3,622 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus. This is down 1% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Of those tested, 9.8% tested positive for coronavirus. The basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.98. This means that ever 100 people with coronavirus infect a further 98 others.

During the week from 15 to 21 April an average of 39 people with coronavirus died in Belgium each day. Up until now a total of 23,990 people with coronavirus have died in Belgium.



On Friday 23 April (the latest date for which figures are available) 2,608,673 people in Belgium had received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 28.4% of the adult population. Of these 746,704 had also already been given their second dose. This is 8.1% of the adult population.