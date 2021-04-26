Air force ‘beast of burden’ heads for the museum
One of the last six operational C-130 Hercules transport planes belonging to the Belgian air force took off today bound for Beauvechain, the air force base that will soon also accommodate a new military museum, where the Belgian air force will take centre stage. The transport plane will be one of the star attractions.
It was in 1972 that C-130 Hercules transport planes produced by America’s Lockheed Corporation were taken into service by the Belgian air force. After many years of service the C-130s are being taken out of service to be replaced by Airbus’s A400Ms.
The C-130 aircraft with serial number CH13 has now flown to Beauvechain (Walloon Brabant) where it will be preserved for posterity and form part of the new museum.