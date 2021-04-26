Cup glory for KRC Genk

Sunday’s final was a repeat of the 2018 final. However, sadly this time around the coronavirus pandemic meant that the game was played behind closed doors. Fans were left with no other than, as has been the cast for most of the season, to watch the game at home on television.

Genk started strongly with a Thorstvedt shot hitting the post early on. This served as a warning to Standard that showed no lack of fighting spirit but lack creativity and simply weren’t sharp enough where it mattered. Standard defended well though and managed to successfully contain Genk’s goal-machines Bongonda and Onuachu during a first half hat ended goalless.