More than 24,000 COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic

The 7-day rolling average for hospitalisations is down 3% with an average of 227 COVID-19 patients now being admitted to the country’s hospitals each day. Since the start of the pandemic 69,187 people with COVID-19 have been admitted to Belgian hospitals. There are currently 2,886 COVID-19 patients in our hospitals. This figure is down 4% on a week ago.

Of those hospitalised 888 are on intensive care wards, a fall of 5% compared with this time last week. 504 are on ventilators. On Sunday 25 April 153 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals. 119 patients were discharged.

During the week from 16 to 22 April an average of 3,605 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is up 2% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

During the same period an average of 42,600 people were tested for coronavirus each day, a rise of 4% compared with the previous week.

Of those tested 9.4% tested positive for the virus. This is way above the 5% threshold above which the WHO describes an epidemic as “giving cause for concern”.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium now stands at 9.5. This means that every 100 people that are infected with coronavirus infect a further 95.

During the week from 16 to 22 April an average of 39 people died from coronavirus each day. This is the same as the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. The death toll for COVID-19 in Belgium now stands at 24,024.

By Saturday 24 April 2,656,058 people in Belgium had already received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 28.9% of the adult population. 748,048 (8.1%) people have received both the required two doses and are now fully vaccinated.