Pfizer gives workers’ family the jab
Vaccine producer Pfizer intends to vaccinate the relatives of its staff ahead of the vaccination plan of the Belgian authorities. The 2,500 Pfizer workers at the Puurs plant in Antwerp Province have already been vaccinated. The company argued that by immunising staff fewer people will come down with coronavirus and there will not be any disruption to production.
Workers’ partners, parents and parents-in-law, grandparents and children over 16 all qualify.
Pfizer says: “Our staff are of crucial importance to our efforts. We are examining ways of protecting them”.
The company will foot the bill and the immunisation is voluntary. The doses used come in addition to those already promised to the Belgian authorities.