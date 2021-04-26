Tram stop stabbing victim dies in hospital

The Brussels Judicial Authorities have confirmed that he has since died and a suspect has been detained.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are incident are still unclear. The Brussels North Local Police Service received a call after a passer-by found the man collapsed on the pavement at 4:15pm on Saturday. The injured man was taken to hospital and a search started to try and find his assailant.

On Sunday evening the Brussels Judicial Authorities confirmed that the man had died in hospital. An investigation has been launched and several witnesses have been questioned. One person has been detained. An Examining Magistrate has remanded him in custody on suspicion of murder.