Tram stop stabbing victim dies in hospital
A man that was stabbed at a tram stop in the Brussels municipality of Schaarbeek on Saturday afternoon has died on his injuries. The man was stabbed at the Robiano tram stop on the Rogierlaan in Schaarbeek just after 4pm on Saturday. He was found collapsed on the pavement a few dozen metres away with stab wounds to his back. The man was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
The Brussels Judicial Authorities have confirmed that he has since died and a suspect has been detained.
The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are incident are still unclear. The Brussels North Local Police Service received a call after a passer-by found the man collapsed on the pavement at 4:15pm on Saturday. The injured man was taken to hospital and a search started to try and find his assailant.
On Sunday evening the Brussels Judicial Authorities confirmed that the man had died in hospital. An investigation has been launched and several witnesses have been questioned. One person has been detained. An Examining Magistrate has remanded him in custody on suspicion of murder.