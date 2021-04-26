Victory for Tadej Pogacar in Liège-Bastogne-Liège race

The pair had been part of a five-man group who broke from the main pack on the day's final climb, with 13km left of a 256km slog over 11 tough climbs in the Ardennes.

The Slovene Pogacar, the French riders Julian Alaphilippe and David Gaudu, the Canadian Michael Woods and the Spanish veteran rider Alejandro Valverde broke away from the rest of the peloton at the top of the Roche-aux-Faucons climb.

It then became at cat and mouse affair through the countryside just outside Liège. Valverde broke for the line early and was overhauled by Alaphilippe and Gaudu with just 50 metres to go. However, 22-year-old Pogacar found fresh energy and came from the back at lightning pace to seize victory right on the line.