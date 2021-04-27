COVID-19: A further modest fall in hospitalisations

During the week from 20 to 26 April the country’s hospitals reported an average of 221 admissions of patients with COVID-19 each day. This is down 5% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. There are currently 2,952 patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals, a fall of 6% on a week ago. The number of patients on ICUs is also down 6% on a week ago with 892 patients with COVID-19 currently being looked after on the intensive care wards of hospitals here in Belgium. Of these 520 are on ventilators. On Monday 26 April the hospitals reported 155 admissions while 64 patients were discharged.

During the week from 17 to 23 April an average of 38 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 1.5% down on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 24,065 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 17 to 23 April an average of 3,540 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is up 2% on the average for the previous week. However, more people were tested for the virus. The average of 43,400 tests per day is 8% up on the previous week. Of this tested 9.2% tested positive. This is way above the WHO’s 5% threshold above which it considers an epidemic to “give cause for concern”. The basic reproduction number (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.93. This means that every 100 people that are infected with the virus infect a further 93 others.

By Sunday 25 April (the latest date for which figures are available 2,682,515 people in Belgium had received at least one shot of coronavirus vaccine. This is 29.2% of the adult population. 749,333 people had already received both doses of the vaccine. This is 8.1% of the adult population.