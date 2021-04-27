Federal Health Minister given AstraZeneca jab
The Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbrouck (Flemish socialist) has been given his first dose of coronavirus vaccine. Mr Vandenbroucke, who is 65, was given the AstraZeneca vaccine at his local vaccination centre.
The Health Minister posted the photograph of himself being vaccinated on his Facebook page. Also on Facebook Mr Vandenbroucke wrote “I am pleased that as someone over the age of 65 I have received by first dose of AstraZeneca”. “This means that I am not only protecting myself, but also the people around me”.
The Federal Health Minister also thanked those working at the vaccination centre for ensuring that everything ran smoothly.