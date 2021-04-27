First baby stork of the year hatches at Het Zwin

Het Zwin’s Ina De Wasch says “Baby storks have very delicate feathers and are very vulnerable during the first weeks, but the first birds out of the egg have the greatest chances of survival. A lot will depend on the weather. Luckily the bird is well protected by its parents.”.

The baby stork hatched in one of the nests on stork towers. This year the Zwin boasts 12 stork nests. Each has between 3 and 5 eggs. At the end of the day only one or possibly two baby storks will survive from each nest.



As many as possible of the young birds will be kitted out with a scientific ring or a transmitter. This allows environmentalists to monitor the birds and protect them. The nature reserve works with BeBirds, the bird ring service of the Natural Sciences Museum.