Stiffer sentences for those caught travelling with fake coronavirus test result certificates

During the past week 58 people were caught with false negative test certificates at Zaventem. They were mainly people resident in Belgium that wished to travel abroad. This is a relatively small number, given that last week 29,000 people travelled on flights from the airport. Nevertheless, the Halle-Vilvoorde Public Prosecutor Ine Van Wymersch says that this is still “58 too many”.

Now the possibilities for travel between countries is increasing the Judicial Authorities here intend to clamp down on corona test cheats. Speaking on VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’, Ms Van Wymeersch said that those caught with a false test result certificate will not be allowed to travel and that new guidelines means that they will also have to appear in front of a criminal court on charges of forgery and using a forged document”.

As well as risking a fine and a custodial sentence of up to 5 years those convicted will also have a criminal record.