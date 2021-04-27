Virtual Belgian Pride to show that LGBTQI+ communities are “more vibrant than ever”

However, this doesn’t mean that that there will be no celebration of the LGBTQI+ community. During the first three weeks of May the RainbowCity.Brussels initiative will see public buildings and other landmarks in the capital adorn the colours of the rainbow flag that has become a symbolic of the struggle for LGBTQI+ rights not just here in Belgium, but across the globe.

On Saturday 22 May, the day on which the Belgian Pride procession would have been held were it not for corona, an online livestream event will be broadcast from Brussels’ central market square, Grote Markt. From 7pm, the live event will feature DJ sets and live music performances. Prior to that a recorded programme of music, interviews, and members of the LGBTQI+ communities telling of their experiences and concerns will be streamed from 2pm.

Belgian Pride’s Laurent Mallet told journalists that "We want people to celebrate Pride in their homes and above all to show that the LGBTQI+ community is more vibrant than ever”. The theme of this years (online) Pride is “We care”.

"We want to focus attention on people in our community that have had it particularly hard. Visibility is needed more than ever”.

The organisers are calling on all of us to chalk rainbow flags on the pavements outside our homes. Those that wish to can order a box of “rainbow pavement chalk” for the Belgian Pride website www.belgianpride.be