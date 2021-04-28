Corona update: fall in hospitalisations continues

In the week to 27 April on average 210 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 11% on the week and the third day in a row the figure is down. Since the beginning of the pandemic nearly 70,000 people have been in hospital with Covid.

On Tuesday 231 patients were hospitalised. 342 were discharged.

2,858 patients (-94) are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 8% on the week. 892 are in intensive care. The figure is down 4% on the week. 527 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 24 April on average 39 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is up nearly 6% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 24 April, 3,502 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure remains stable on the week.

On average 44,000 tests are carried out each day in the week to 24 April. The figure is up 10% on the week. 8.9% of tests came back positive.

By 26 April 2,748,282 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. 754,153 had had their second shot.