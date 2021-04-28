Green light for fulltime face-to-face learning

The measure affects 300,000 pupils. They have been on halftime remote learning since November. Primary school pupils and pupils in the first two years of secondary are already in fulltime face-to-face teaching.

A similar agreement has also been reached in Francophone schools. The two deals now need to be endorsed by the governments’ consultative committee in a remote meeting later today.

In recent days there had been mounting pressure in favour of a full reopening of schools though coronavirus remains a threat. Unions stress that all teaching must be organised in a corona safe way.

School trips lasting longer than one day will be permitted too, but the advice is to stage these in June if possible and not earlier.