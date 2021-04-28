Teachers take pupils on illegal school trip to Turkey

The teachers took 12 pupils on the trip and failed to inform the school management. In order to sidestep the ban on non-essential foreign travel the party first travelled to Germany by coach. In Cologne they got on a plane for Istanbul.

The trip had been planned last week, but was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“There was no chance we could get our money back, so we went away” one pupil told a Francophone broadcaster. “I knew it was illegal, but I decided to take the risk” said another.

The school management learnt of the trip following the party’s return. Daily La Dernière Heure reports that parents were given the impression this was an ordinary trip organised with the school’s permission.

Both teachers got a corona test before and after the trip. The journey was staged during the first week of the holiday to allow participants to quarantine.

The coronavirus situation in Turkey remains problematic with up to 50,000 new cases recorded each day.

The school management is now examining the matter. School head Christian Watterman is taking the matter very seriously: “The teachers will work out their year. Then a decision will be taken. If the teacher had informed me, I would not have allowed the trip. They really made a big mistake.”