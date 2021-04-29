Corona latest: hospitalisations edge lower

In the week to 28 April on average 206 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 15% on the week and fourth day in a row the figure is down.

On Wednesday 210 (-21 on the week) patients were hospitalised. 249 (-93) were discharged.

2,809 patients (-49 on the day) are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 9% on the week. 886 (-6) are in intensive care. 527 (-1) are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 25 April on average 40 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is up over 3% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 25 April, 3,482 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure remains stable on the week.

On average 44,100 tests are carried out each day in the week to 25 April. The figure is up 10% on the week. 8.8% of tests came back positive.

By 27 April 2,798,456 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. 765,793 had had their second shot.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.89. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 89 others and the epidemic is shrinking.