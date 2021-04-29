More face-to-face learning at uni this academic year?

Flemish education minister Ben Wets (nationalist) is examining the matter. Ann Verreth, director at Odisee Brussels, the university of applied sciences, says one day a week contact teaching is insufficient: “We believe it would be beneficial for the well-being of students that they would be able to see each other before the end of the academic year. It would be useful if they could ask questions during a live session. It would be a good thing for lecturers too!”

“We don’t need to hold a large graduation ceremony, but if last years can say goodbye to each other face-to-face that could have a great impact on their well-being” says Verreth.