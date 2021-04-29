First cases of Indian variant in Limburg
A first case of the Indian variant of coronavirus has been recorded in Limburg Province. Earlier cases of the Indian variant were diagnosed in Brussels, Leuven (Flemish Brabant) and Aalst (East Flanders).
The Governor of Limburg Province, Jos Lantmeeters, has confirmed that cases have been recorded in two families. The families are said to have travelled to India recently to visit relatives. There is no link with other cases diagnosed in Belgium.
Scientists are still researching whether the Indian variant is more contagious and whether vaccines provide protection. Virtually all cases diagnosed in Limburg at the minute are cases of the Kent variant.