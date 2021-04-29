Murder suspect “wanted to know what a stabbing felt like”
Nearly two months after a 32-year-old man was stabbed in the centre of Tielt (West Flanders) a suspect has admitted that he was the attacker and that he chose his victim at random. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services the man subsequently died. Until recently police were struggling to understand the murder.
Following the stabbing police launched an appeal for witnesses and CCTV footage. Three suspects were detained and nearly immediately released. This week police detained a 19-year-old from Tielt, who has admitted the stabbing. Police can find no link between victim and attacker. The suspect reportedly said that he wanted to experience what it felt like stabbing somebody.
The suspect is said to have told his brother what happened and he shared this information with gaming friends, who alerted the police.
The suspect appears before a magistrate on Friday.