Murder suspect “wanted to know what a stabbing felt like”

Following the stabbing police launched an appeal for witnesses and CCTV footage. Three suspects were detained and nearly immediately released. This week police detained a 19-year-old from Tielt, who has admitted the stabbing. Police can find no link between victim and attacker. The suspect reportedly said that he wanted to experience what it felt like stabbing somebody.

The suspect is said to have told his brother what happened and he shared this information with gaming friends, who alerted the police.

The suspect appears before a magistrate on Friday.