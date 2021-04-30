Corona figures heading in the right direction

During the week from 23 to 29 April an average of 202 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is down 16% on the 7-day rolling average of 240 hospitalisations/day during the previous week. This is the 5th consecutive day that the average number of hospitalisations has fallen.

On Thursday 29 April 204 people were hospitalised. 243 patients were discharged. This brings the total number of patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals to 2,779 (-30 on the previous day). Of these 862 (-24) are on intensive care wards and 512 (-15) are on ventilators. The number of COVID-19) patients on intensive care has fallen 5% during the past week.

During the week from 20 to 26 April an average of 39 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down a modest 1.1% on the figures for the previous week. So far 24,185 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 20 to 26 April an average of 3,310 people in our country tested positive for coronavirus. This is down 8% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 986,622 coronavirus infections have been recorded in Belgium.

During the week from 20 to 26 April an average of 44,600 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is 10% more than during the previous week.

Of those tested 8.6% test positive. Although the positivity ratio is falling it is still well above the 5% above which the WHO considers that an epidemic is giving “cause for concern”.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.89. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 89 others.

On Wednesday 28 April (the latest date for which figures are available) 2,855,634 people in Belgium had received their first shot of coronavirus vaccine. This is 31.1% of the adult population. 779,103 people had already received both doses.