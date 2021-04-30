Police and Mayor warn that anyone trying to take part in “La Boum 2” will risk a fine

Many of those present flouted the measures designed to curb the spread of coronavirus by not social distancing and failing to wear face coverings. The gathering was illegal anyway and violence flared after some of those present failed to heed repeated calls from the police to disperse. There was more trouble in the park a day later on Friday 2 April.

In recent weeks a call to gather in the park again on 1 May has been doing the rounds on social media. Fearing a repeat of what happened at the start of this month, the Mayor of Brussels and the local police service have issued a stern warning for those thinking of going to Terkamerenbos on Saturday to take part in “La Boum 2”.

Several thousand people have said that they wish to attend the illegal gathering that has been organised by a collective that calls itself “L’Abine”. The police will be on a high state of vigilance in and around the park and will act where necessary. Those trying to take part in the illegal gathering risk a fine or being taken into preventative custody.

In a statement the Brussels Judicial Authorities say that they "Wish to remind everyone that anyone caught at this gathering will have their details taken down and will be prosecuted for failure to comply with the corona measures according to the judicial guidelines currently in force”.

