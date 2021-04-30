The Belgian widow of the Hollywood star Kirk Douglas dies aged 102

It was while working as “an assistant of an assistant” that she met Kirk Douglas on the set of the film ‘Act of Love’. By then Kirk Douglas was an established actor and a big success with the ladies. The flirtatious Douglas tried unsuccessfully to impress Anne by inviting her to dine with him at one of the most expensive restaurants in Paris. She reported told him that she would “cook something for herself at home”.

Persistance paid off for Kirk Douglas though. The late Hollywood legend one said in an interview that Anne fell in love with him when he “finally shut up and started to listen to her”. They had two sons Peter and Eric. Peter became a film producer while Eric followed in his father’s footsteps and became an actor.