All corona figures keep improving; patient numbers reach one-month low

198 patients were taken to hospital each day between 24 and 30 April, compared to 237 the week before that. It's the 6th sucessive day that the number is going down, and the drop is outspoken. This can now be seen in the number of corona patients in Belgian hospitals, which has reached a one-month low.

Yesterday, 191 corona patients were taken to hospital, while 235 were discharged. The total number of patients in our hospitals is 2,707, the lowest number since 28 March. 854 are staying in intensive care (-9), while 510 are on ventilators. The number of Covid fatalities remains more or less stable at 38 per day on average.

The R-number or reproduction value is 0.89. This means that 100 people that caught Covid-19 will pass it on to 89 others. The epidemic is shrinking.