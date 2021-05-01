All corona figures keep improving; patient numbers reach one-month low
The number of corona patients in Belgian hospitals has reached a one-month low. The daily number of hospitalisations has dipped below 200 per day, which is 16 percent down on the week. This being said, the pressure on our hospitals remains high.
198 patients were taken to hospital each day between 24 and 30 April, compared to 237 the week before that. It's the 6th sucessive day that the number is going down, and the drop is outspoken. This can now be seen in the number of corona patients in Belgian hospitals, which has reached a one-month low.
Yesterday, 191 corona patients were taken to hospital, while 235 were discharged. The total number of patients in our hospitals is 2,707, the lowest number since 28 March. 854 are staying in intensive care (-9), while 510 are on ventilators. The number of Covid fatalities remains more or less stable at 38 per day on average.
The R-number or reproduction value is 0.89. This means that 100 people that caught Covid-19 will pass it on to 89 others. The epidemic is shrinking.
A new milestone in the vaccination campaign: over 3 million (of the 11 million) Belgians have received at least one jab until now. This means that over 32 percent of the adult population has been vaccinated so far. In Flanders, 9 out of 10 people above 65 have received at least one dose of a corona vaccine. In Brussels this is only 7 in 10 people.