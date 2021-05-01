Central Station flashmob to make a statement against corona restrictions
This morning, a flashmob was held in the main entrance hall and on the stairs of the Brussels Central station. A few hundred people were seen dancing and singing to make a statement for freedom amist the many corona restrictions. Many of them were not respecting social distancing or wearing a mouth mask. The event was organised by "Still Standing for Culture" to underline that the cultural sector is suffering a lot under the restrictions.