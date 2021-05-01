Coldest month of April in 35 years (and it's not over yet)

The average temperature in Ukkel was 7.3 Celsius, well below what we should normally have in April (10.4 Celsius). We need to go back 35 years in time to find a chillier month of April: in 1986 we only had 6.6 degrees on average. The average minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees is even a 65-year low. In 1956 we only had 2.3 degrees.

April was also very dry and sunny. Ukkel only had 35.6 millimetres of rain (and snow), well below the average 46.7 mm for April. Nearly all precipitation was situation in the first 12 days of the month. There was a long dry spell between 13 and 28 April.

We enjoyed more than 198 hours of sunshine, compared to 171 hours normally.

The coming week will remain rather chilly with temperatures dipping well below the early May average. The Met Office has also announced wind and rain on Tuesday. The maximum temperature for Thursday might even stay below 10 degrees Celsius.