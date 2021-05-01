Cup winners Genk sink Antwerp as Champions' play-offs kick off

This season, only the top-4 clubs (instead of the top-6) take part in the former play-off 1, which has been labelled Champions' play-offs. Club Brugge, Antwerp FC, Anderlecht and KRC Genk collected the most points in 30 days of play.

Club Brugge start with a major bonus after dominating the regular season, but have been vulnerable in recent games, no longer showing the top form they once had. KRC Genk came 2-1 behind at Antwerp, but turned things around in the final part of the match with tall top scorer Paul Onuachu making his 30th of the season for the Limburgers. Club Brugge have 38 points now, Genk 31, Antwerp 30 and Anderlecht 29.

The four clubs will fight it out for the league title and two European tickets in six days of play.

Four other clubs (revelations KV Oostende, Standard de Liège, KAA Gent and KV Mechelen) are taking part in the Europe play-offs, formely known as play-off II. The winner of this round-robin mini-competition will clinch the final European ticket.