Threatening message projected on Brussels court house; will La Boum festival-goers clash with police?

The messages were projected on a wall of the Brussels 'Justitiepaleis' last night. They said that 'politicians should be judged for their crimes against civilians'. Even a noose could be seen. Police intervened and wrote a couple of tickets, since the protest action was staged after the curfew. Similar messages were reportedly shown on the Hallepoort in Brussels.

It is thought that the initiative was set up by the same people who are behind the second edition of the La Boum festival. This illegal festival in the Brussels Terkamerenbos has been announced for today, as a follow-up of the first edition on 1 April. One month ago, it was started as an April fools' joke which ran completely out of hand after a couple of thousand youngsters attended, flouting corona regulations and eventually clashing with police.