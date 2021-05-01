"Let multinationals like Google and Amazon pay 21 percent corporate tax in Belgium"

Conner Rouseau pressed for a minimum tax for companies - in Belgium, some multinationals are enjoying a tax benefit, hardly paying any tax. U.S. president Joe Biden has suggested a similar idea recently in order to finance a part of is investment programme. He gets the support of the IMF and of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos.

In his online speech, Rouseau said that "it is not correct that our self-employed people, our family businesses and small to middle-sized companies (KMO's) which are very creative and bending over backwards to keep their businesses going, have to pay the highest rate while foreign players making huge profits, such as the multinationals Google and Amazon, are not paying their fair share, destroying dreams and jobs in Belgium". Mr Rousseau suggested a corporate tax worth 21 percent: "If this is possible in America, it should certainly be possible here."

Conner Rousseau also said that the government has to keep investing in the health care system, also paying special attention to mental health in times of corona.