Writer Pieter Aspe's death triggers emotional reactions: "He has left us much too early" says Flemish PM

Most of Aspe's stories take place in the city of Bruges, where chief constable Van In tried to solve a murder. The commercial TV station VTM had a series made of his first 10 crime novels under the name 'Aspe'.

Pieter Aspe was very successful and sold about 1.5 million books, not only in Flanders and the Netherlands, but also in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, South-Africa and - since 2013 - the United States. Aspe was a full-time author since 1996 and had been ill for some time.