The Flemish agency responsible for our rivers and canals is installing a new steel bridge spanning 123 metres across the Albertkanaal. The installation is part of a major project to replace all 62 bridges across the canal to allow bigger ships to pass. The new bridge will be installed 9.10 metres above the water. The bridge weighs 1,000 tons and it is a very delicate job to put it in its exact place. The bridge will be opened next September.