Young man killed in car accident in Aalter after leaving his vehicle

The accident took place around 4 a.m. in Aalter, on the E40 motorway linking Ghent to Ostend. The victim, a man from Aalter (East Flanders) had got out of his car on the hard shoulder, probably after his vehicle had broken down.

The man continued on foot and was caught by another vehicle about 100 metres further down the motorway. He died on the spot. The exact circumstances will be further investigated.