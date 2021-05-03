Brussels’ 10th coronavirus vaccination centre opens at the Military Hospital
The tenth of the Brussels-Capital Region’s network of 10 vaccination centre opened for business for the first time on Monday morning. The centre is located in the former blood transfusion centre at the Military Hospital in Neder-Over-Heembeek. Anyone that receives an invitation from the Brussels regional authority responsible for vaccinations in the capital can choose to be vaccinated at the Military Hospital if they so wish.