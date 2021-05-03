COVID-19: Hospitalisations and new infections continue to fall

During the week from 26 April to 2 May the country’s hospitals reported an average of 193 admissions per day of patients with COVID-19. This is 16% down on the 7-day rolling average for hospital admissions during the previous week. On Sunday 2 May the country’s hospitals reported 161 admissions of COVID-19 patients, down 34 on the number of admissions reported on Saturday. 98 patients were discharged. This brings the total number of patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in the country’s hospitals to 2,648. This is 8% down on the figures from a week ago.

Of those hospitalised 825 patients are on intensive care wards and 508 patients are on ventilators. The number of patients on ICUs has fallen by 7% during the past week. The number of patients on ventilators is down by 1%.

During from 23 to 29 April an average of 40 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is a rise of 1.5% on the 7-day rolling average for COVID-19 deaths during the previous week. So far 24,291 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

Between 23 and 29 April an average of 3,046 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 16% down on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic a total of 995,562 people in Belgium have tested positive for coronavirus.

During the same period an average of 46,400 people were tested for coronavirus each day. Of those tested 7.6% tested positive for the virus. Although the positivity ratio has fallen considerably, it is still well above the 5% threshold set by the WHO above which it describes an epidemic as giving cause for concern.

The basic reproductive number (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.91. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 91 others.

On Saturday 1 May (the most recent date for which figures are available) 3,055,382 people in Belgium had already been given their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 33.3% of the adult population. 829,376 people had already been given their second dose